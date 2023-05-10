Minnesota lawmakers are set to move ahead with a pair of new gun bills in the final weeks of the legislative session.
A conference committee working on a public safety budget bill on Wednesday added language that would expand background checks for gun transfers between private parties. It also added a provision that some call a red flag bill to allow law enforcement to temporarily take guns from persons believed to be a risk to themselves or to others.
“I know some of the opponents have said will this stop and end all gun violence? It will not,” said Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope of the red flag language. “But it is a tool that can prevent, and it is a tool that if it saves 10 lives, if it saves one life, we have done a job that needs to be done.”
With the legislative deadline nearing and with the DFL holding a narrow majority in the Senate, it’s still not clear that the proposals could pass that chamber.
Gun rights groups say the red flag measure is a constitutional infringement because the revocations could occur before the gun owner has a full court hearing. They also note the reservations of local law enforcement who could be put in dangerous situations retrieving guns from people believed to be in crisis already.
Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-Saint Louis Park, who chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee, said small tweaks were made to the red flag bill as an effort to address the concerns of some moderate Democrats.
“The volume that we're seeing right now of homicides and suicides by firearm is dramatically up, compared to what it was when we first started this effort. And at some point, you've got to say, if you want to separate the guns from the people, you have to be able to do that,” Latz said. “If it's not the guns, fine, if it's the people, let's screen the people to see if they are legally eligible to possess the guns. And if they are a danger to themselves or others and certainly an imminent danger, we need to separate them from the guns.”
Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, said she initially had concerns about the red flag bill, but said the changes were an improvement.
"We have to navigate that line between doing what we need to to address gun violence, while also respecting the rights of the law-abiding gun owners in Minnesota,” Seeberger said. “And I think, if we're not there yet, we're darn close to getting that right."
Two other DFL lawmakers pivotal to the fate of the proposed gun restrictions say they'll study the House-Senate agreement before deciding their votes.
Northern Minnesota first-term senators Rob Kupec of Moorhead and Grant Hauschild of Hermantown remain noncommittal on the gun measures.
“More than any other issue, I personally wrestle with this one more than anything else,” Kupec said Wednesday, noting he is most torn over the extreme risk protection orders, which is the formal name for the red flag measure.
“I see the advantages to some of these things, particularly on the ERPO side. But I also hear from constituents,” he continued. “And I also think about it's that balance of what we're doing and Second Amendment rights. Those are a constant play in my head. I'm a little more probably along on the background checks, I think.”
Hauschild said while he has been kept abreast of the changes under consideration, he would wait on final language before taking a position.
“I've always said that I'm having conversations with constituents in my district with law enforcement, everybody involved to sort of get a sense of where folks are at in my district,” Hauschild said. “And then looking at ultimately what changes are made to those bills to make them fit for Minnesota and then we'll ultimately see if I can support them.”