In advance of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is highlighting recreational opportunities at state parks, trails and recreation areas throughout Minnesota.

Rice Lake State Park

Owatonna is home to the beautiful Rice Lake State Park. A recent cool Friday afternoon provided the perfect day to explore the park and walk between the cattails on the pier leading out into the lake. (Photo by Ellen M. Perrault)


Marigolds

Marigolds bloom at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Feikema/Nerstrand Big Woods State Park)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments