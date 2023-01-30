Abortion Minnesota

PRO Act supporters and protesters packed the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber at the State Capitol on Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

As they enter the second month of the legislative session this week, Democrats at the Capitol say they're ready to keep the pedal to the metal. And given their current rate of moving bills, they’re on track to hit that record productivity target, at least in terms of recent history.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments