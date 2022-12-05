Minnesota travelers have more time to upgrade identification for airport checkpoints and other federal facilities.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed enforcement of its Real ID standard until May 2025; standard driver’s licenses or ID cards will no longer grant access thereafter. The switch was originally due to take hold next May.
Minnesota was one of the last states to start issuing security-enhanced ID cards and driver’s licenses. Applicants for them must do more to prove their identity, including showing up in person.
Minnesotans can pre-apply on the DHS website to expedite the process and make sure they have all the documents they need. After pre-applying, people can also visit most driver’s license office locations around the state.
Applicants need one proof of identity, date of birth and legal presence document; one proof of Social Security number document; and two proof of current Minnesota residency documents.
If you don’t secure a Real ID, you can still use an enhanced driver’s license or ID card or another federally-approved identification like a passport or tribal-issued photo ID.
As of last week, about 30% of all cards issued by the state were Real IDs. Passports are an accepted alternative once the heightened ID standard is in full effect.
Don’t know what kind of ID you have? Standard licenses and cards read: “Not for Federal Identification.” Minnesota’s Real ID driver’s licenses and ID cards have a star printed on them.
Enhanced licenses and cards show a U.S. flag along with the text: “Enhanced Driver’s License” or “Enhanced Identification Card.” Cards issued after Jan. 1, 2021 also display the star.