As we dig out from this very snowy winter, we’re seeing lots of photos of rabbit damage to trees and shrubs. Whether fruit trees, evergreens or shrubs, the bunnies have been hungry this winter and they’ve been stripping the bark as high as our very tall snow drifts.
“This winter has been brutal on plants with rabbit damage,” said Travis McDonald, certified arborist with Davey Tree Expert Co. in Eden Prairie, who we contacted about what to do about rabbit damage. “I haven’t seen it this bad in 10 years.”
The damage is deadly when rabbits “girdle” a tree all the way around (see photos in this post). Yikes! Girdling happens when the flow of nutrients and water to the tree is interrupted due to damage or removal of tree bark and the phloem and cambian layers under the bark. All of the nutrients that keep a tree healthy flow just under the bark in those layers. (This is the light-colored wood you see after the bark is removed.)
If a tree is improperly planted, it can be girdled by its own roots, which wrap around the trunk of the tree at its base or just underground and essentially choke it. Rabbit damage rips the protective bark off the tree.
Like deer, hungry rabbits will eat a variety of plants, but among their favorites are crabapples, plums, cherries and other fruit trees, maples, yews, burning bush, serviceberries and arborvitae as well as viburnums, hydrangeas and smokebush. A sure sign that the problem with your tree or shrub is rabbits is the presence of pea-sized rabbit poop near the plant.
Can It Be Saved?
Let’s start with shrubs. Shrubs grow from the base and have multiple branches. With many shrubs—dogwood, viburnum, ninebark—you can cut the plant down to good bark near the roots and let it re-grow from there. You will want to do some pruning as it grows and it may take a couple of years, but your shrub will grow back. Sometimes it even flowers in the first year after severe pruning.
Trees are another matter. A tree that is girdled all the way around will not survive long-term, McDonald said. It might leaf out this year but “any stress and that tree will die.” If a tree has in-tact bark around 25 percent or more of its trunk, it can survive, he said.
To give a damaged tree the best chance for recovery, water it consistently and amply throughout the season and into fall. Appropriate fertilizer for the type of tree you have is also a good idea, McDonald said. If the tree is large or precious to you and is not 100 percent girdled, contact an arborist about your options. McDonald sometimes recommends a trunk application of potassium polyphosphite, which stimulates the tree’s natural healing responses and helps close wounds quicker.
Preventative Measures
Preventing rabbit damage is the best way to ensure healthy trees and shrubs in your yard and garden. Rabbits don’t like the texture of burlap, so many tree owners will wrap the trunks of their trees with burlap in the fall. You can also fence around the tree trunk or shrub with chicken wire to discourage chewing. Be sure to add the protections above the highest likely snow line!
There are sprays for foliage that can be applied to discourage rabbit and deer chewing as well, but most sprays available to homeowners wear off within a couple of weeks.
General tree health going into winter is also important. “The biggest thing in the winter months is to give trees a deep watering in fall,” McDonald said.
Rabbit numbers are a factor in how many plants are damaged. A lack of natural predators in some areas has increased populations. Fencing around your entire property and live trapping are among the options for dealing with too many rabbits.
For more on damage to shrubs and fruit trees and options to save the plant, check out this video.