CHICAGO — R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.
The sentence means Kelly could leave prison alive, when he’s about 80. Prosecutors had asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to sentence the 56-year-old Grammy Award winner to 25 years and have him start serving them only after he completed his earlier sentence. That would have been tantamount to sending him to prison for life.
They argued that the stiffer punishment was justified by the seriousness of the crimes and what they said was Kelly's lack of remorse.
Leinenweber said at the outset of the hearing that he did not accept the government’s contention that Kelly used fear to woo underage girls for sex.
“The (government’s) whole theory of grooming, was sort of the opposite of fear of bodily harm,” the judge told the court. “It was the fear of lost love, lost affections (from Kelly)'. … It just doesn’t seem to me that it rises to the fear of bodily harm.”
Leinenweber ordered that Kelly serve one year in prison following the racketeering sentence, imposed last year in New York.
Kelly remained still and impassive, his eyes downcast, when the judge issued his sentence in a Chicago federal courtroom. His composure slipped slightly, however, when a representative read a statement written by “Jane,” a key prosecution witness.
“I was brainwashed by Robert and a sex slave,” Jane’s statement said. “It almost killed me.”
Jane was a key witness for prosecutors during Kelly's trial; four of his convictions are tied to her.
“When your virginity is taken by a pedophile at 14 … your life is never your own," Jane's statement read.