Britain Queen Elizabeth II

In this July 8, 2021 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

 Scott Heppell

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Britain Queen Elizabeth II Timeline

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II enters Buckingham Palace after her Coronation ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953. (AP File Photo)

