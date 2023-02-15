Turkey Syria Earthquake

A family stays in a makeshift tent surrounded of buildings that were heavily affected during the earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

 Bernat Armangue

ANTAKYA, Turkey — More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago.


