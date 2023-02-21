APTOPIX Russia Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to give his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

 Dmitry Astakhov

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech in which he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.


