Davidson Purdue Basketball

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is surrounded by Davidson players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Purdue defeated Davidson 69-61. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll on Monday, receiving 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after knocking off Davidson in its only game last week. That allowed the Boilermakers to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week. But after then-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, UConn leaped into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes. The Huskies were unranked in the preseason. rest of the top five were Houston, Kansas and Arizona. Marquette entered the poll at No. 23 and Arizona State at No. 25.


UConn Butler Basketball

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins, left, is fouled while shooting by Butler center Manny Bates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments