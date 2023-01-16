fdd156-20221221-usps-snow05-webp2000 copy.jpg

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier makes her rounds during heavy snowfall in south Minneapolis last month. (Kerem Yücel/MPR News)

Mail delivery delays are frustrating a lot of Minnesotans who are waiting days or weeks for letters, packages, checks and, increasingly, their local newspaper.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments