Capitol Breach Proud Boys

Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were convicted Thursday of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments