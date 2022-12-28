California Serial Killings

Wesley Brownlee stands with public defender Allison Nobert during his arraignment in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Oct. 18. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)

 Hector Amezcua

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said.


