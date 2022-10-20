AP PRO PICKS WEEK 7

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins' injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide. The Cardinals are only a 1 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at home, where they have lost eight straight games. Arizona's most recent home win was against Houston last Oct. 24.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass to Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

