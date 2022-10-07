AP PRO PICKS WEEK 5

Graphic shows NFL team matchups and predicts the winners; 3c x 4 inches

A month into the season, it's clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn't found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury.

Broncos Raiders Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Chiefs Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments