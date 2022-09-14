Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough first week. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say. Mahomes has won his past three Thursday night games. Herbert is 2-0 at Arrowhead Stadium, though the Chargers faced mostly backups in their win at Kansas City in the 2020 regular-season finale.

Chiefs Cardinals Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates after running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Raiders Chargers Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, passes as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

