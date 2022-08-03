Traditional bark lodge

This traditional bark lodge stands close to the Mississippi River on the land of the Prairie Island Indian Community. While once a central element of Indigenous villages, this lodge is the first time such structure has been built at Prairie Island for a century and a half. (Mathew Holding Eagle III/MPR News)

 Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

In a small clearing known as the winter camp, just yards from the Mississippi River, a structure encompassed by tall grass prairie and oak savanna, offers a glimpse of the past and maybe the future.

