Syria Earthquake

A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

 Ghaith Alsayed

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — A powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors.


