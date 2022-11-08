Lottery Jackpot

Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles Tuesday. For selling the winning ticket, Joe's Service Center will receive a bonus of $1 million. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.


