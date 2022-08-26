JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell walks after his speech at the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park Friday in Moran, Wyo. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

