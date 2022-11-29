Timberwolves Wizards Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) passes in front of Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury.


Timberwolves Wizards Basketball

Two team staff members attend to Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns after getting hurt during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Timberwolves Wizards Basketball

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) looks to pass against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
Timberwolves Wizards Basketball

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks the shot by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

