Vatican

Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

 Domenico Stinellis

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church.


