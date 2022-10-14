RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy began shooting in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire in an attack that left five people dead, two injured and authorities searching for a motive, police said Friday.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen was captured hours after the the victims were gunned down Thursday evening. He was hospitalized and in critical condition following his arrest. Authorities have not said how he was injured.
The victims were different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said. Family members and friends said they were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities — an off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who was killed was on her porch talking to a neighbor, and another woman who died was out walking her dog.
The teen, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours — setting off a manhunt across a crime scene that stretched for 2 miles (3 kilometers) — before he was cornered in a home and arrested, Patterson said.
Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”
“Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions," Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth — no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”
The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.
The Hedingham neighborhood, where the shooting began, is a residential area of single family and town homes, as well as a golf club. The Neuse River Greenway, a walking and biking trail, runs just behind houses in the neighborhood. The trail runs about 27 miles along the river and connects to the state’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail that’s popular with thru-hikers. The stretch behind the neighborhood is paved and lies down a grassy slope from the houses.
Police say Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, was among the five killed. He was off-duty and on his way to work when the shooting began. The other victims were Nicole Connors, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.
Connors' husband told The Associated Press she was on the porch and talking to a neighbor when she was killed. Marshall's sister told NBC News that she was out walking her dog.
Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, was talking to Connors when she was shot. Gardner remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday. A second police officer, Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was also wounded and released from the hospital.
Karnatz’s husband, Tom Karnatz, said she was an avid runner who often ran on the greenway.
Baldwin said the shooting has brought home the need to “end senseless gun violence that has grips on our country and now on our city.”
“We have to do something,” she said.
Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.