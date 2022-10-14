North Carolina Shooting

Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson speaks during a news conference Friday outside the Avery C. Upchurch Municipal Complex in Raleigh, N.C., following a mass shooting on Thursday. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy began shooting in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire in an attack that left five people dead, two injured and authorities searching for a motive, police said Friday.

