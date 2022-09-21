Police responded to calls of an active shooter or someone with a gun in multiple schools in Minnesota on Wednesday morning, but no threat was found and no one was hurt. It is part of what officials say may be part of a series of hoax calls across the country.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the calls were believed to be “swatting,” which “involves making a prank call to law enforcement services in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address.”
The Department also said its Minnesota Fusion Center, which collects information on crime across the state, found “more than a dozen schools have received fake calls.”
Schools across the country have experienced swatting in recent days.
Police said in an 11:30 a.m. news conference in Rochester that they are working to track down who made a hoax call there. They already know it came from a real person — not a recording — using an internet phone number with an area code not from Minnesota. Police said the caller could be charged with filing a police report or something more serious if they made multiple calls.
“This is just a despicable act to put at risk the lives of everyone,” said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson at the conference. “It just really makes me sad … that somebody would be willing to do this and cause that kind of grief.”
Rochester police initially said a call came in just after 10 a.m. to report someone with a gun at Rochester Lourdes High School.
A school spokesperson said nearly all of the students were in an auditorium at the time of the report, so it was easier to secure the area.
Rochester Public Schools said in a statement that a student at Mayo High School in Rochester saw someone in the parking lot there with a gun and reported it, sending Mayo High School into lockdown, but it turned out the person they saw was an officer responding to Lourdes High School. No other Rochester schools were in lockdown as of midday Wednesday.
The city of Mankato posted on Facebook that the Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a similar report around 10:30 a.m. “of an active shooter at West High School.”
“It’s believed the call was a hoax, also known as ‘swatting,’ which is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement claiming an emergency and provides a real address for someone to respond,” the city posted on Facebook.
“Several other schools in the region received similar calls providing identical details. It’s believed this is part of a nationwide swatting incidence occurring in multiple states, which has been confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
