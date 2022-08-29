Oregon-Grocery Shooting

The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Ore. remained closed Monday as police investigated a shooting at the Safeway there that left two people and the suspected gunman dead Sunday night. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian

PORTLAND, Ore. — An employee who was killed in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths, authorities said Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments