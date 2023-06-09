Pigs on the Loose Minnesota

This photo provided by the Minnesota State Patrol shows pigs running loose on Interstate 694, causing an hours-long shutdown Friday morning. (Minnesota State Patrol via AP)

Pigs ran loose on a metro highway after a semitrailer truck that was carrying 50 hogs overturned, causing an hours-long shutdown Friday morning in Minnesota on Interstate 694.


