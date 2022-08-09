APTOPIX LIV Golf

The "4 Aces" team celebrates with champagne after winning the team competition during a ceremony after the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. From left to right, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The PGA Tour is asking a federal judge not to allow three suspended players from LIV Golf to take part in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the tour's lucrative postseason. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are seeking a temporary restraining order in federal court in California. A hearing is set for Tuesday. The first FedEx Cup playoff event starts Thursday in Tennessee. The tour says in an opposition filing that the LIV players knew they were ineligible for the postseason two months ago and are just now filing for an emergency stay.

LIV CEO Greg Norman talks with fans at the first tee during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Talor Gooch acknowledges the crowd before hitting off the first tee during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, left, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, center, and Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, watch at the first tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

