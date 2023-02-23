LIV Golf

FILE - Dustin Johnson hits from the third tee during the second round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Oct. 29, 2022, in Doral, Fla. The second year of Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be going to three courses owned by former President Donald Trump as part of a 14-event schedule in 2023, according to a report from SI.com. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Players who joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf can still play in all the majors. That also includes the Ryder Cup. The PGA of America is the last organization to weigh in on criteria for its major. There was one tweak. Otherwise, the PGA Championship still wants the strongest field. But the Ryder Cup will be a tough road because of all the $20 million purses on the PGA Tour. PGA of America officer Kerry Haigh says a LIV player likely will have to win at least one major to have any chance of earning one of six automatic spots on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.


Genesis Invitational Golf

Keith Mitchell hits from the ninth tee during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

