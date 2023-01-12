Correa Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, left, puts on a team jersey alongside Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey at Target Field Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. The team and Correa agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again.


Correa Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins baseball player Carlos Correa kisses his son Kylo, 1, following a press conference at Target Field Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. The team and Correa agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Twins Correa Baseball

FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, left, and Nick Gordon, front right, celebrate after a walkoff two-run home run by Gio Urshela (not shown) during the bottom of the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments