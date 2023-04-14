Wild Predators Hockey

Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) scores the winning goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) with a shot from between his legs during overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Juuso Parssinen scored at 2:44 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.


Wild Predators Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) celebrates with Matt Dumba (24) after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Wild Predators Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) is defended by Nashville Predators' Ryan McDonagh (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments