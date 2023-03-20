Vikings Thielen Football

FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen points skyward before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday, March 10, 2023, for salary cap relief, ending a remarkable 10-year run with his home-state team as an undrafted underdog.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The Carolina Panthers have added yet another experienced veteran to their offense on Sunday night, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen from the Minnesota Vikings. The 32-year-old Thielen was released earlier this offseason after spending the past nine seasons with the Vikings. Thielen caught 70 passes last season for 716 yards and six touchdowns. The Panthers were in need of adding experience in the wide receiver room after trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. Last week the Panthers agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Andy Dalton, providing the offense more experience at the skill positions.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments