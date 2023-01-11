Wild Rangers Hockey

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) celebrates scoring against the New York Rangers with left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night.


Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov shoots the puck to score past New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) scores the winning goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

