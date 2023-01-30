Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Volunteers carry a coffin of a man, killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, at a hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

 Muhammad Sajjad

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 150 others, officials said.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments