Padres Twins Baseball

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The San Diego Padres started small and had a big finish.


Padres Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Louie Varland delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Padres Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda (64) celebrates after hitting a RBI-double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments