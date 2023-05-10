The San Diego Padres used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning and beat the Twins 6-1. Michael Wacha picked up his first win in five starts with six innings and one run allowed. Juan Soto had a season-high four hits with two doubles and a walk and Manny Machado tacked on a three-run homer in the ninth for the Padres. They are 18-3 in games when they get three runs or more. Austin Nola's sacrifice squeeze bunt scored Ha-Seong Kim with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
EVEN BIGGER SLUMP
The Twins (19-17), who lead the American League Central by two games over Cleveland, have scored six runs in their last four games. They had 28 hits in 58 innings on a 2-4 road trip last week to drop to last in MLB in batting average at .220. Cleveland's Cal Quantrill held them to one hit in the 2-0 loss Sunday.
The Twins started the fourth with back-to-back walks. Jose Miranda, who went 2 for 21 on the road trip, drove in one run with a one-out double down the left-field line. But Wacha got the next two outs to strand runners at second and third.
Joey Gallo's hitless streak reached 25 straight at-bats until he singled in the seventh, when the Twins had runners at the corners with one out. Steven Wilson entered to strike out Max Kepler and Carlos Correa to prompt boos from the crowd of 16,882 at Target Field.
"I'd boo myself too, with the amount of money I'm making if I'm playing like that," Correa said.
UP NEXT
Padres: RHP Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.21) pitches on Wednesday.
Twins: RHP Pablo López (2-2, 3.77 ERA) takes the mound for the middle game of the series.