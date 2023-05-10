Padres Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Louie Varland delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The San Diego Padres used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning and beat the Twins 6-1. Michael Wacha picked up his first win in five starts with six innings and one run allowed. Juan Soto had a season-high four hits with two doubles and a walk and Manny Machado tacked on a three-run homer in the ninth for the Padres. They are 18-3 in games when they get three runs or more. Austin Nola's sacrifice squeeze bunt scored Ha-Seong Kim with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.


