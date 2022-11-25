Colorado Springs Shooting

Nic Grzecka, right, co-owner of Club Q, is consoled by a supporter on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The co-owner of the Colorado Springs gay nightclub where a shooter turned a drag queen’s birthday celebration into a massacre said he thinks the shooting that killed five people and injured 17 others is a reflection of anti-LGBTQ sentiment that has evolved from prejudice to incitement.


