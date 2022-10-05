Germany Energy Opec

Taps are photographed at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

 Michael Probst

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

