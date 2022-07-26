Astros Mariners Baseball

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Justin Verlander has a little more gray in his hair and stubble these days. Otherwise, it's hard to tell if this is 2009 or 2022 when he pitches. The seemingly ageless 39-year-old Verlander continues to make a case to win his third Cy Young Award. He now has a 13-3 record and 1.86 ERA after giving up just one run over seven innings in a 3-1 victory over the Mariners. Verlander's push for a Cy Young Award is fairly rare for a player approaching 40 years old. Roger Clemens won at 42 back in 2004 when he won the award for the Astros, while Gaylord Perry was 40 when he won in 1978.

Blue Jays Red Sox Baseball

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo looks at the scoreboard during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
All Star Game Baseball

National League pitcher Sandy Alcantara, of the Miami Marlins, throws a pitch to the American League during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
All Star Game Baseball

National League outfielder Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, reacts during batting practice prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

