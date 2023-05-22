Twins Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani gestures toward teammates as he walks back to the dugout after the top of the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Anytime that Shohei Ohtani is on the mound, the Los Angeles Angels are confident they can come out with a win.


Twins Angels Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Twins Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto, right, scores on a double by Mickey Moniak on as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers kneels at the plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments