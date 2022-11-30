Michigan Ohio St Football

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, left, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan with teammate Emeka Egbuka during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State was No. 5 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot. The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. Alabama moved up a spot to No. 6 and was followed by Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, which beat the Crimson Tide in October.


Notre Dame USC Football

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

