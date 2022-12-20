Police Shooting in Home Texas

Aaron Dean waits for his sentence to be delivered on Tuesday at Tarrant County's 396th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

 Amanda McCoy

A former Texas police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and 10 months in prison for his manslaughter conviction.


