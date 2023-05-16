Twins Dodgers Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Donovan Solano (39) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a single hit by Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Bailey Ober allowed one run in six innings, Kyle Farmer homered and drove in three runs, and the Minnesota Twins beat Los Angeles 5-1 on Tuesday night as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound three days after the death of his mother.


Twins Dodgers Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Donovan Solano (39) scores off of a single hit by Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Twins Dodgers Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (17) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

