2ebaf8-20230515-red-signs-in-the-capitol-1-webp1400 copy.jpg

Nurses protest at the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday. (Dana Ferguson/MPR News)

In a seeming acknowledgment that they are stuck on language involving nurses' staffing, legislative negotiators have agreed to consider that issue separately from a larger health care funding bill as time runs short in the legislative session.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments