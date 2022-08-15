Nurses strike

Tracie Ducksworth, a mental health nurse for Fairview, talked about concerns about staffing levels and safety at Minnesota hospitals after a strike vote by the Minnesota Nurses Association. Ducksworth spoke at a press conference at union headquarters on Tuesday. (Tim Nelson/MPR News)

Members of a major Minnesota nurses union have said they favor going on strike if negotiations don’t resolve differences with management of several health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

