Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Michael Malone surveyed the scene Tuesday night and wondered where everyone was — not just Denver's fans, but the Nuggets themselves.


Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown defends during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Timberwolves Nuggets Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts adfter missing a last-second, 3-point shot to tie the game in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments