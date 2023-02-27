Tennis Rankings Djokovic Record

FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Andrey Rublev of Russia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Djokovic broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, beginning his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Novak Djokovic has broken the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman. He begins his 378th week in the ATP's top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf's 377 leading the WTA. Djokovic already held the men's mark. He eclipsed Roger Federer's old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021. Djokovic returned to No. 1 this time by winning the Australian Open in January. After Djokovic and Graf on the all-time No. 1 weeks list are Martina Navratilova with 332 and Serena Williams with 319. The computerized rankings began in the 1970s.


FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during his semifinal against Russia's Aslan Karatsev at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Djokovic broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, beginning his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Serbia Tennis Djokovic

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic speaks and gestures during his open practise session in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Djokovic said Wednesday he still hopes US border authorities would allow him entry to take part in two ATP Masters tennis tournaments despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

