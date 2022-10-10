Oilers Kraken Hockey

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers, center, skates against Edmonton Oilers forward Luke Esposito during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Montreal's Juraj Slafkovsky could be the second consecutive No. 1 pick not to start in the NHL after no one had done that in 15 years. But not rushing top prospects is becoming a popular path. Cale Makar has blossomed into arguably the league's defenseman and was playoff MVP in helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup after spending an extra year in college. Buffalo's Owen Power and Seattle's Matty Beniers could be next. They're among the favorites for rookie of the year honors following a head start in the NHL last season and a stint at the Olympics.

Devils Canadiens Hockey

Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky skates prior to NHL preseason hockey game action against the New Jersey Devils in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Flyers Sabres Hockey

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) carries the puck up ice during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Kraken Oilers Hockey

Seattle Kraken's Matty Beniers (10) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments