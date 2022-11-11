Minnesota Nebraska Football

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim, center, carries the ball as Nebraska's Myles Farmer, left, and Chris Kolarevic close in during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns during Minnesota's 20-13 victory. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Northwestern takes an eight-game losing streak into its game at Minnesota on Saturday. The Wildcats are 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the Big Ten. The Gophers are 6-3 and 3-3 and would be in a tie for first in the West if they beat Northwestern and Purdue wins at No. 21 Illinois. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Gophers as 17 1/2-point favorites. Northwestern running back and Minnesota native Evan Hull is second in the Big Ten with 1,290 yards from scrimmage. Mohamed Ibrahim has 17 straight 100-yard rushing games for the Gophers. That's the longest streak in the FBS since 2000.

Ohio St Northwestern Football

Northwestern running back Evan Hull, right, runs for a touchdown past Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments