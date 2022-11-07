North Korea

This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government shows what they say was a military operation held Nov. 2-5 in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons.


