Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Penn State players gathered around one big screen to watch their worst mistakes on repeat.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is transported to the locker room after being injured in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim stands the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. Purdue won 20-10. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is tackled by Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) and Gabe Jacas (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Morgan was injured on the play and did not return. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

